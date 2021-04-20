Fitness Bands Market – Global Top Players, Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts 2018 to 2023

Fitness bands are wristbands that are used to monitor and track fitness-related metrics. They help in tracking sleep, calories consumed/burnt, distance walked, monitoring heart rate, and other activities.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Fitness Bands in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In this market research report, analysts estimate the APAC region to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The prospects for growth in this region is driven by the availability of low-price range fitness bands.

The worldwide market for Fitness Bands is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Garmin

Polar

Jawbone

Misfit

Fitbit

Sony

Apple

Xiaomi

TomTom

Microsoft

Withings

Moov

Nike

Samsung

Mio Alpha

Razer Nabu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

All-Day Tracker Bands

Training Tracker Bands

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Running

Biking

Climbing

Cardio training

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Fitness Bands Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 All-Day Tracker Bands

1.2.2 Training Tracker Bands

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Running

1.3.2 Biking

1.3.3 Climbing

1.3.4 Cardio training

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Garmin

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Fitness Bands Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Garmin Fitness Bands Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Polar

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Fitness Bands Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Polar Fitness Bands Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Jawbone

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Fitness Bands Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Jawbone Fitness Bands Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Misfit

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Fitness Bands Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Misfit Fitness Bands Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Fitbit

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Fitness Bands Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Fitbit Fitness Bands Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Sony

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Fitness Bands Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sony Fitness Bands Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Apple

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Fitness Bands Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Apple Fitness Bands Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

