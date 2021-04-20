Food and Grocery Retailing in Argentina, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Food & Grocery Retailing in Argentina, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Argentina retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Argentina food & grocery industry.

Food & grocery retail sales accounted for the highest share of Argentina’s retail market accounting for 64.2% of overall retail sales in 2017. The sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2017 and 2022 to reach ARS2,353.2 billion from ARS1,253.5 billion in 2017 driven by rapid urbanization and changing consumer habits.

Companies Mentioned:

Carrefour

DIA

La Anónima

Coto

Vea

Walmart

Changomas

Cooperative Obrera

YPF

Disco

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in food & grocery category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in food & grocery sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in food and grocery sector.

Scope

– Rapid urbanization to drive sales in the sector

– Online channel to register the highest growth followed by hypermarkets

– Retailers focus on digital platforms to accelerate sales through the online channel

– Carrefour leads the food and grocery market in 2017

– Carrefour commanded the largest market share while DIA grew the fastest.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on food and grocery sector in the Argentina retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in food and grocery category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the food and grocery market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the food and grocery market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Argentina retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

