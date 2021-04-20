ForeSights: Anti-Pollution Food and Drinks-Countering the Effects of Air Pollution Through Diet

“ForeSights: Anti-Pollution Food and Drinks”, explores the prospect of food and drinks that claim to defend against the negative impacts of poor air quality. Indeed, anti-pollution claims are a fast-growing segment in personal care, underscoring similar opportunities for food and drinks.

Driven by alarming air pollution levels, heightened consumer awareness and advances in nutritional science, there is a prime opportunity in the food and drink sectors to target the effects of poor air quality. This imminent shift will signify a new phase in pollution-fighting products and create a new avenue of opportunity in functional foods.

– The personal care sector has already capitalized on the connection between poor air quality and skin damage. The evolution of anti-pollution products into food and beverages can be seen as a natural one given the appeal of protecting the skin from the “inside out.”

– Consumers from lower and upper-middle income nations exhibit stronger concern about the health impact of pollution, which reflects the reality that poor air quality is a much bigger problem in these countries.

– Consumers are attentive to a range of health concerns but do not necessarily purchase products to manage them. This underscores the need for functional food and drinks to address the skepticism often directed towards products that claim to address specific health concerns.

