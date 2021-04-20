Global Articulated Dump Truck Market Size and Analysis by Region Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Articulated Dump Truck Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

This report studies the Articulated Dump Trucks market. Articulated Dump Truck is a very large heavy-duty type of dump truck used to transport loads over rough terrain, and occasionally public roads. The main body of the dump truck is generally based on that of a flatbed truck, with one axle beneath the cab and anywhere from one to three axles beneath the dump box. The dump box itself generally has a tailgate that is hinged at the top so that it will open automatically when it is being dumped. The dumping mechanism is powered hydraulically in order to prevent compression problems that can sometimes be encountered when using pneumatic systems. The engine of the dump truck can be either gasoline-powered or diesel-powered, but is generally a large internal combustion engine regardless of the fuel type used.

In the last several years, global market of Articulated Dump Trucks developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.32%. In 2017, global revenue of Articulated Dump Trucks is nearly 5268 M USD; the actual production is about 15.4 K Unit.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for construction equipment. The Articulated Dump Trucks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2018 to 2025, from a market size of USD 5268 million in 2017 to USD 7391 million by 2025.

The Articulated Dump Truck market was valued at 5530 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 7390 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Articulated Dump Truck.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Volvo

Caterpillar

Doosan

Komatsu

Bell Equipment

John Deere

Articulated Dump Truck Breakdown Data by Type

30 to 40 Ton

Under 30 Ton

Above 40 Ton

Articulated Dump Truck Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Mining

Agriculture and Forestry

Others

Articulated Dump Truck Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

