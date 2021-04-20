Global Civil Aircraft MRO Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

This report focus on Civil Aircraft MRO market. Aircraft MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.

The growing global demand for civil aircraft is the primary factor driving the civil aircraft MRO market growth. Much of this demand can be attributed to factors such as the increase in offshore activities, increased utilization in law enforcement agencies, search and rescue operations, and emergency medical evacuation.

According to this study, over the next five years the Civil Aircraft MRO market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Civil Aircraft MRO business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Civil Aircraft MRO market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Civil Aircraft MRO value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Engine Maintenance

Components Maintenance

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Private

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lufthansa Technik

GE Aviation

AFI KLM E&M

ST Aerospace

MTU Maintenance

AAR Corp.

Rolls-Royce

SR Technics (Mubadala Aerospace)

SIA Engineering

Delta TechOps

Haeco

JAL Engineering

Ameco Beijing

TAP M&E

ANA

British Airways Engineering

Korean Air

Iberia Maintenance

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Civil Aircraft MRO market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Civil Aircraft MRO market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Civil Aircraft MRO players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Civil Aircraft MRO with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Civil Aircraft MRO submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

