Global Cloud Security Solutions Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Cloud Security Solutions Market 2019

A cloud security solution is a stand-alone solution or a suite of products that provides security to cloud-based services or cloud computing architectures. A typical cloud security solution offers features like encryption, identity and access management (IAM), endpoint monitoring, vulnerability scanning, intrusion detection, and application and messaging security. It helps protect cloud content from unauthorized access and data theft.

Emphasized by data breaches in recent years and increasing threat of cybercrime and targeted attacks, the demand for cloud security solutions is estimated to increase over the forecast period. The market is also projected to witness significant efforts by industry participants for creation of regulations and compliance laws owing to growing need for industry-wide standards. Demand for security services and policy implementation is also expected to increase, in turn driving the overall cloud security market.

In 2018, the global Cloud Security Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

IBM

McAfee

Symantec

Trend Micro

Akamai Technologies

Alert Logic

CA Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies

Clearswift

Fortinet

Imperva

NTT Security

Panda Security

SafeNet

SecureWorks

SKYHIGH NETWORKS

Sophos

Zscaler

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud IAM

Cloud Email Security

Cloud IDS/IPS

Cloud DLP

Cloud SIEM

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Security Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Security Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud IAM

1.4.3 Cloud Email Security

1.4.4 Cloud IDS/IPS

1.4.5 Cloud DLP

1.4.6 Cloud SIEM

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Security Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Government

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.1.1 Cisco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 McAfee

12.3.1 McAfee Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 McAfee Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 McAfee Recent Development

12.4 Symantec

12.4.1 Symantec Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 Symantec Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.5 Trend Micro

12.5.1 Trend Micro Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Trend Micro Recent Development

12.6 Akamai Technologies

12.6.1 Akamai Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 Akamai Technologies Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Akamai Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Alert Logic

12.7.1 Alert Logic Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 Alert Logic Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Alert Logic Recent Development

12.8 CA Technologies

12.8.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction

12.8.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Check Point Software Technologies

12.9.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction

12.9.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development

12.10 Clearswift

12.10.1 Clearswift Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction

12.10.4 Clearswift Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Clearswift Recent Development

12.11 Fortinet

12.12 Imperva

12.13 NTT Security

12.14 Panda Security

12.15 SafeNet

12.16 SecureWorks

12.17 SKYHIGH NETWORKS

12.18 Sophos

12.19 Zscaler



Continued…..

