Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Size, Share, Demand, Overview, Outlook Future and Forecast Till 2024

A fresh report titled “Controlled Environment Agriculture Market – By Crop (Lettuce & Leafy Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Peppers, Cannabis, Strawberries, Others), By Growing Method (Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Aeroponics, Others), By Components (Lighting, Growing Media, Nutrients, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” has been presented Fast Market Research. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Controlled Environment Agriculture Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

It is estimated that the global controlled environment agriculture market will be worth more than USD 1,42,222.6 Million by 2024. The market of global controlled environment agriculture will be receiving an opportunity of USD 76,977.5 Million between 2019 & 2024. In addition to this, global controlled environment agriculture market value is projected to witness a Y-O-Y growth of 19.9% in 2024 as compared to previous years. Global controlled environment agriculture market is likely to be driven by a number of factors such as market demand for local food, advancements in greenhouses and others.

Growth Drivers – Controlled Environment Agriculture Market

Increasing Global Demand for Food

The world’s population is expected to grow to almost 10 billion by 2050. It is becoming increasingly difficult to satisfy the rising global demand for food in a sustainable manner. Due to this, in order to meet the food demand of an increasing population, the government and farmers are adopting more advanced farming techniques such as Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics, soiled based and other hybrid methods. The farmers are majorly growing leafy greens, tomatoes, cannabis, flowers, microgreens, strawberries, herbs, cucumbers, peppers, mushrooms, onions, leeks, hops, figs, sweet corn, eggplant, fish, insects, carrots, and shrimp. This rising popularity of controlled environmental agriculture techniques is resulting in an increase in the number of small and large indoor farms across the globe and these farms are also encouraging the consumption of other supplies such as nutrients, growing media, and others.

Remarkable Advantages of CEA

Conservation of water and nutrients is one of the many advantages of controlled environment agriculture over conventional farming methods. These advanced farming techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, and other soilless farming methods are effectively preventing wastage of water and overuse of nutrients. In a controlled environment, the plants have better health and faster growth, which reduces the need for pesticides and other supplements. Owing to their good health, CEA grown produces are noticeably better in both size and quality then soil-grown crops.

Barriers – Controlled Environment Agriculture Market

The high cost of Nutrients used in Hydroponics

Although, CEA allows faster plant growth throughout the year, allowing larger yields. In order to do this, like any form of agriculture, CEA production is a high-risk, low margin enterprise. Establishing a CEA hydroponic vegetable operation requires considerable capital investment. Depending on the size of the operation and the level of technology involved, the investment can run into the tens of millions of dollars. This high required investment, high operating cost and high risks a huge challenge for growers and for the controlled environment agriculture market.

Segmentation

By Crop:

– Lettuce & Leafy Greens

– Cucumber

– Tomato

– Peppers

– Cannabis

– Strawberries

– Others

By Growing Method:

– Hydroponics

– Aquaponics

– Aeroponics

– Others

By Components:

– Lighting

– Growing Media

– Nutrients

– Others

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Illumitex Inc.

Aerofarms

Amhydro (American Hydroponics)

Innovation Agri-Tech Group

Green Sense Farms

Fresh Box Farms

Grow Pod Solutions, LLC

Nelson and Pade, Inc.

Other Major & Niche Players

