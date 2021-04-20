Global Industry Boilers Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Industry Boilers Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Boilers are basically termed as pressure vessels that are used as an element of the supplied waste of heat or processed steam in the different industries for the steam generation process.

In the next few years if the growth remains on similar lines as of now then the market becomes one of the largest demanding areas in the industrial sector. The government, on the other hand in many situations has taken the initiative of promoting the use of clean energy and reducing the consumption of fossil fuel. The industrial sectors are also leaning towards the use of natural gas which is generally based on the boiler of high performance is giving an affirmative impact on the market for the expansion of the Global Industrial Boilers Market.

Demand Scenario

The Global Industrial Boilers Market was USD 10.52 billion in 2018 and is estimated to exceed USD 14.43 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecasted period.

Growth by Region

APAC leads the market while North America will have the fastest growth during the forecasted period. The USA has been on the list for producing more than 75% of the total revenue generated in the different provinces of North America in the year 2017. The industrial sectors of the Boilers Market in Japan was valued more than $150 million in 2017

Industry Structure

In the recent times, due to the presence of a number of larger and small players the competition of the Global boilers is increasing day by day. The strategy that many follow in the market is the proper acquisition and a formidable partnership with the other. Partnerships tend to play a key role in the establishment of the company globally. A lot of innovations have been brought in the market delivering optimal efficiency and proper assurance to the customers regarding the service quality of the product.

Key updates

The Cleaver-Brooks which has been one of the leading producers of boiler systems and products has announced their latest acquisition of Holman Boiler Works Inc. and Affiliated Power Services, two Texas-based boiler service companies.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems has already announced their agreement of signing a Technology License Agreement. This is done mainly for the Selective Catalyst Reduction System. Larsen & Toubro Limited and MHPS have initiated their partnership in a joint venture program which is called L&T-MHPS Boilers Private Ltd. They have taken this joint venture agreement to take part in the program formulated by the Mitsubishi.

