Global Mining Automation Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.9% By 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Mining Automation Market by Technique (Underground Mining Automation and Surface Mining Automation) and Type (Equipment, Software, and Communication System) – Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Mining Automation Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global mining automation market was valued at $2,193 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,810 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2023. Mining automation refers to the automation of mining techniques, which involve transition from manual labor to automated mining techniques. The global mining automation market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to rise in in technological advancement and increase in automation in the economy across the globe.

The Asia-Pacific mining automation market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the progressive transition from manual cognitive work to automated cognitive work and continuous launch of new and improved technologies in the region.

The global mining automation market is segmented into technique, type, and region. Underground mining and surface mining are studied under the technique segment. Based on type, the market is divided into equipment, software, and communication system. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report are Autonomous Solution Inc., Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Hexagon, Hitachi, Komatsu Ltd., Mine site technologies, RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd., Sandvik AB, and Trimble. The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the mining automation market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– In-depth analysis and dynamics of the global mining automation market is provided to understand the market scenario.

– Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Porterâ€™s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

– A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

– Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technique

– Underground mining automation

– Surface mining automation

By Type

– Equipment

– Software

– Communication system

By Region

– North America – U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe – UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific – China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA – Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in the need for workers safety

3.5.1.2. Reduction in operating cost

3.5.1.3. Requirement for increase in productivity

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Absence of high skilled and qualified labor

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Enhancement in digital mining

3.5.3.2. Attraction of tech-savvy generation of workers

CHAPTER 4: MINING AUTOMATION MARKETMARKET, BY TECHNIQUE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. UNDERGROUND MINING AUTOMATION

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. SURFACE MINING AUTOMATION

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL MINING AUTOMATION MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. EQUIPMENT

5.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. SOFTWARE

5.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. COMMUNICATION SYSTEM

5.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL MINING AUTOMATION MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities.

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technique

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by type

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technique

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by technique

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by technique

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by technique

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by type

6.3.4. Market size and forecast by country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technique

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by technique

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by technique

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.4. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by technique

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by technique

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by type

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technique

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.2. India

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by technique

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.3. Japan

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by technique

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

Continue….

