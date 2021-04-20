Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market:

Executive Summary

A software that records video in a digital format to a USB flash drive, SD memory card, or other mass storage device is termed as Network Video Recorder (NVR).

It does not contain any dedicated video capture hardware; however, the software typically runs on a separate device, usually with an embedded operating system. An NVR is deployed in an IP video surveillance system.

Ease of installation, more robust & safer systems, and data encryption for better protection drive the global network video recorder (NVR) market.

However, consumption of large amount of data and possibility of online hacking impede the market growth. Development of cameras with advanced features, such as higher resolution and motion detection, offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global Network Video Recorder (NVR) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Network Video Recorder (NVR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Network Video Recorder (NVR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Axis Communications

Tyco International

Honeywell International

Toshiba India

Tyco Security Products

Panasonic Corporation

grandstreamindia

Surveon Technology

Dahua Technology

hbgk

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type I

Type II

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents

1 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Network Video Recorder (NVR)

1.2 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Type I

1.2.3 Type II

1.3 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production

3.4.1 North America Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production

3.5.1 Europe Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Network Video Recorder (NVR) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Network Video Recorder (NVR) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Network Video Recorder (NVR) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Network Video Recorder (NVR) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Network Video Recorder (NVR) Business

7.1 Axis Communications

7.1.1 Axis Communications Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Axis Communications Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Tyco International

7.2.1 Tyco International Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Tyco International Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Honeywell International

7.3.1 Honeywell International Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Honeywell International Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Toshiba India

7.4.1 Toshiba India Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Toshiba India Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Tyco Security Products

7.5.1 Tyco Security Products Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Tyco Security Products Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Panasonic Corporation

7.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Panasonic Corporation Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 grandstreamindia

7.7.1 grandstreamindia Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 grandstreamindia Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Surveon Technology

7.8.1 Surveon Technology Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Surveon Technology Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Dahua Technology

7.9.1 Dahua Technology Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Dahua Technology Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 hbgk

7.10.1 hbgk Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Network Video Recorder (NVR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 hbgk Network Video Recorder (NVR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

