Global Oral Hygiene Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping mouth clean and free of disease and other problems by regular brushing and cleaning between the teeth. There are many tools to clean between the teeth, including floss, flossettes, and interdental brushes. The global oral hygiene market will reach 57.87 billion USD by 2025 from 42.61 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 4.47% during the period.

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific will show highest growth rate due to rising population and growing awareness regarding dental and oral health. In 2016, Europe held significant share in the market as oral disease is major problem. The U.S. also held a significant share as people opted for newly developed oral care products.

Drivers vs Constraints

Growing awareness on dental and oral health is the major factor for the growth of the market. Development of innovative products and growing demand for aesthetic dentistry will also boost the growth of the market. Governments and manufacturers are emphasizing on the importance of maintaining and improving dental and oral health.

Industry Trends and Updates

The new Welsh company delivering toothbrushes to the doorstep.

AI – Connected Ara electric toothbrush makes oral hygiene fun.

