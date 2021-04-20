Global Precision Medicine Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2018-2023

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Precision Medicine Market for the period of 2018-2023 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

The Precision Medicine Market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2018 and 2023 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Precision Medicine Market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084376

Precision medicine is an upcoming approach which involves investigating whether a person has any diseases by evaluating the genetic makeup, and then diagnosing it.global precision medicine market is expected to have a significant compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.71% and have a market size in excess of USD 96.07 Bn by 2023. North America dominates the global market due to the high incidence of cancer and increasing government initiatives in the region.

Precision medicine involves a study of patient-specific information to diagnose, and then categorize various diseases. The concept of precision medicine is rapidly growing in the medicine community through tremendous expansion of various advanced technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, molecular biomarker analysis, and much more. With the help of growing technologies, precision medicine plays a vital role in preventing and treating various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, neurology and other diseases, which are currently burdening the healthcare system.

The global precision medicine market is classified into three primary segments: based on ecosystem players: pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies; based on therapeutics: cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases; and based on technology: big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics.

Key growth factors

The concept of precision medicine has gained momentum in the healthcare community, powered by the tremendous expansion of various advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing, molecular biomarker analysis and many more. The precision medicine market is also driven due to the initiatives taken by the government like precision medicine initiative (PMI) which is taken by U.S government.

Rising pressure to lower healthcare cost globally, growth of personal healthcare devices, the emergence of value-based reimbursement models, and healthcare digitization trends are aiding the transition of treatment model from ‘one-size-fits-all’ to stratified and outcome-based targeted therapies, which are called precision medicine.

Threats and key players

Threat to personal data, high diagnostic costs, and the risk of hardware and software failure are some of the factors that will hinder the growth of the market.

The key players that have been contributing significantly to the precision medicine market include Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Laboratories Corporation of America Holdings and Danaher Corporation, among others.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the global precision medicine market Drivers and challenges in the global precision medicine market. Trends in the global precision medicine market Historical, current and forecasted market size data for ecosystem players segment in the global precision medicine market (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies) Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the therapeutics segment in the global precision medicine market (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases) Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technology segment in the global precision medicine market (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics) Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10084376

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the market size of the Precision Medicine Market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609