Global Real-time Bidding (RTB) Market Report by Company, Region, Application, Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

The Global Real-time Bidding (RTB) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real-time Bidding (RTB) development in United States, Europe and China.

Real-time bidding (RTB) is a means by which advertising inventory is bought and sold on a per-impression basis, via programmatic instantaneous auction, similar to financial markets. With real-time bidding, advertising buyers bid on an impression and, if the bid is won, the buyer’s ad is instantly displayed on the publisher’s site. Real-time bidding lets advertisers manage and optimize ads from multiple ad-networks by granting the user access to a multitude of different networks, allowing them to create and launch advertising campaigns, prioritize networks and allocate percentages of unsold inventory, known as backfill.

Retail and Ecommerce application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Real-time Bidding (RTB) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Google

WPP

Adobe

Facebook

Twitter (Mopub)

Verizon Media

Criteo

Smaato

Yandex

Rubicon Project

Pubmatic

Salesforce

Mediamath

Appnexus (A Xandr Company)

Platform One

Match2one

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open Auction

Invited Auction

Market segment by Application, split into

Media and Entertainment

Games

Retail and Ecommerce

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Real-time Bidding (RTB) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Real-time Bidding (RTB) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

