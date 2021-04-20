Global Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 15.0% By 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market was valued at $41 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $112 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2017 to 2023. DNA sequencing is a technology in which several DNA strands could be sequenced through massive parallelization. Low cost, high accuracy and speed, and precise results even from low sample input are the main advantages DNA sequencing offers over microarray and other genomic analysis methods. Refurbished and used DNA sequencing platforms are relatively inexpensive instruments used for DNA sequencing, when compared with new DNA sequencing platforms.

In addition, the growth in number of genome mapping programs globally and increase in R&D investment drive the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, ethical & legal limitation related to DNA sequencing, and standardization concerns in sequencing procedures impede the market growth. Conversely, use of cloud computing as a potential data management service and the untapped emerging countries offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the refurbished global DNA sequencing market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities is discussed.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Porters Five Forces model interprets the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition in the key players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Region

U.S.

Rest of the world

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PATENTS ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Patent analysis by year

3.3.2. Patent analysis by region

3.4. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2016)

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL REFURBISHED DNA SEQUENCING PLARFORMS MARKET, BY REGION

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size & forecast

4.2. U.S.

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size & forecast

4.3. REST OF THE WORLD

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size & forecast

CHAPTER 5 COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. ILLUMINA, INC

5.1.1. Operating business segments

5.1.2. Business performance

5.2. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC

5.2.1. Operating business segments

5.2.2. Business performance

5.2.3. Key strategic moves and developments

5.3. 454 LIFE SCIENCES CORPORATION (ROCHE HOLDING AG)

5.3.1. Operating business segments

5.3.2. Business performance

5.3.3. Key strategic moves and developments

5.4. BECKMAN COULTER

5.4.1. Operating business segments

5.4.2. Business performance

5.4.3. Key strategic moves and developments

5.5. LI-COR

5.5.1. Operating business segments

5.5.2. Business performance

5.5.3. Key strategic moves and developments” “TABLE 1. GLOBAL REFURBISHED DNA SEQUENCING PLATFORMS MARKET, BY REGION, 2016-2023 ($MILLION)

TABLE 2. ILLUMINA, INC: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 3. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 4. ROCHE.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 5. BECKMAN COULTER: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 6. LI-COR: COMPANY SNAPSHOT” “FIGURE 1. TOP INVESTMENT POCKETS: GLOBAL DNA SEQUENCING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

FIGURE 2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES: NATURE AND TYPE

FIGURE 3. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES: NATURE AND COMPANY

FIGURE 4. BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

FIGURE 5. BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

FIGURE 6. THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

FIGURE 7. THREAT OF SUBSTITUTION

Continue….

