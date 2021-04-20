Global Strontium Market to 2027 with Focus on the Industry | Basstech International, Canteras Industriales, Chemalloy

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Strontium Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Strontium is an alkaline earth metal with high chemical reactivity. It has properties similar to those of calcium and barium. Unlike natural strontium which is stable, the synthetic isotope is radioactive and is a dangerous component of nuclear fallout. Because of its similarity with calcium, strontium is incorporated in bones. Strontium aluminate is used in glow in the dark toys because it is biologically and chemically inert. Strontium carbonates and other strontium salts are used in fireworks, which consumes about five percent of the world’s production. It is shown to reduce the vertebral fractures significantly in osteoporotic women.

The global strontium market is segmented by product and application. With respect to the product, the strontium market is sub-segmented as strontium carbonate, strontium sulfate, strontium nitrate, and others. While, on the basis of application, the strontium market is segmented into electrical & electronics, pyrotechnic, medical & dental, personal care, paints & coatings, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Report are

Basstech International Canteras Industriales, S.L. Chemalloy Joyieng Chemical Limited Noah Technologies Corporation Pro Chem, Inc. QU?MICA DEL ESTRONCIO, S. A. Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical Co., Ltd. Solvay S.A.

The “Global Strontium Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the strontium market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global strontium market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading strontium market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

Table of Content:

