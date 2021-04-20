Global Taps and Dies Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast Up to 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Taps and Dies Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the taps and dies market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the taps and dies market, by segmenting it based on by types, by lubrication, by end-user, by distribution channel, and regional demand. Robust demand of automative sector propels the growth of the taps and dies market. The rising attitude among consumers for DIY- Do It Yourself, is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of taps and dies in construction and renovation activities globally fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by types, by lubrication, by end-user, and by distribution channel in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3289671-global-taps-and-dies-market-by-types-hand

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Taps and dies market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the taps and dies market.

The report provides the size of the Taps and dies market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global taps and dies market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been considered in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Taps and dies market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the taps and dies market, split into regions. Based on types, lubrication, end-user, distribution channel, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for taps and dies. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of taps and dies several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Kennametal, Greenfield Industries, Guhring KG, Balax Inc., Sumitomo Electric Carbide Inc., and few others.

The global taps and dies market has been segmented into:

Global Taps and Dies Market: By Types

• Hand Taps

• HSS Taps

• Pipe Die

• Round Dies

• Others

Global Taps and Dies Market: By Lubrication

• Carbon Steel

• Alloy Steel

• Cobalt

• High Speed Steel

• Tin Coated

• Others

Global Taps and Dies Market: By End-Users

• Household & DIY

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Infrastructure

• Others

Global Taps and Dies Market: By Distribution Channel

• Distributor

• Retail

• Online

Global Taps and dies Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3289671-global-taps-and-dies-market-by-types-hand

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF TAPS AND DIES MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL TAPS AND DIES MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL TAPS AND DIES MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL TAPS AND DIES MARKET, BY TYPES

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 HAND TAPS

5.3 HSS TAPS

5.4 PIPE DIE

5.5 ROUND DIES

5.6 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL TAPS AND DIES MARKET, BY LUBRICATION

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 CARBON STEEL

6.3 ALLOY STEEL

6.4 COBALT

6.5 HIGH SPEED STEEL

6.6 TIN COATED

6.7 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL TAPS AND DIES MARKET, BY END-USER

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 HOUSEHOLD & DIY

7.3 AUTOMATIVE

7.4 ELECTRONICS

7.5 INFRASTRUCTURE

7.6 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL TAPS AND DIES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

8.1 DISTRIBUTOR

8.2 RETAIL

8.3 ONLINE

9 GLOBAL TAPS AND DIES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 NORTH AMERICA

9.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.1.2 RESTRAINS

9.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.1.2 U.S.

9.1.3 CANADA

9.1.4 MEXICO

9.2 EUROPE

9.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.2.1.1 DRIVERS

9.2.1.2 RESTRAINS

9.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.2.2 U.K.

9.2.3 FRANCE

9.2.4 GERMANY

9.2.5 SPAIN

9.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

9.3 ASIA PACIFIC

9.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.3.1.1 DRIVERS

9.3.1.2 RESTRAINS

9.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.3.2 INDIA

9.3.3 CHINA

9.3.4 JAPAN

9.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

9.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

9.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.4.1.1 DRIVERS

9.4.1.2 RESTRAINS

9.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

9.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

9.5 LATIN AMERICA

9.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.5.1.1 DRIVERS

9.5.1.2 RESTRAINS

9.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.5.2 BRAZIL

9.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 8411985042