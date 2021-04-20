HIV/AIDS Testing Market 2019-2025 Huge Demand in Growing Industry with Leading Companies- Abbott, Affymetrix, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Becton Dickinson and more…

A new market study, titled “Global HIV/AIDS Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

HIV/AIDS Testing Market



HIV-AIDS is a chronic disease caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). HIV virus damages human immune system, which results weakness of immune system and loss ability to fight with organism that causes disease. HIV-AIDS most often spread through unprotected sex with HIV infected person. In addition, HIV-AIDS can also be spread from infected mother to child during pregnancy, infected blood and sharing needles with someone who has HIV-AIDS. Some of the symptoms of HIV include slight fever, swollen glands, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.

HIV-AIDS has no cure but there are treatments which help to reduce AIDS deaths. HIV-AIDS can be treated by nucleoside/ nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor, integrase inhibitor, HIV-1 protease inhibitor, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, pharmacokinetic enhancer and entry inhibitor. Some of the drugs for HIV -AIDS treatment include atripla, epzicom, prezista, truvada, kaletra, isentress, reyataz and viread.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Lonza

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens

Takara Bio

This report focuses on the global HIV/AIDS Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HIV/AIDS Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Private Diagnostics Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global HIV/AIDS Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the HIV/AIDS Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



