“Home Retailing in Finland, Market Shares, Summary, and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Finland retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Finland home industry.

An improving housing market in Finland creates business opportunities for retailers operating in the home sector. Increasing employment opportunities, a rise in the number of smaller families, and growing interest in urban lifestyles are the key factors driving people to cities, which is boosting demand for residential properties in urban areas.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in home category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in home sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in home sector.

Scope

– Finland retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2017-2022

– Home sales recovered supported by a positive economic scenario in the country

– Category sales are estimated to grow the fastest in the home sector

– Sales are projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period

– Non-specialists extending ranges widening choice and value

– Home specialists is losing market share to online retail

– Growing internet penetration is estimated to boost online sales by 2022

– Hankkija is the market leader, due to its omni-channel strategy.

Companies Mentioned:

Hankkija

Kesko Corporation

IKEA

Tokmanni

Rautia

Karkkainen

Prisma

JYSK Nordic

Asko

Sotka

