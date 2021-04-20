Huge Growth Expected In Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market Forecast to 2023 by Studying Top Players First Solar Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd., Corporation, Solar Frontier Ltd., Sharp Corporation

Overview of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market

Solar panels generate electricity by using photovoltaic (PV) technology. The solar energy is stored and converted into electricity in the photovoltaic panels. The global solar energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2012 to 2017, and solar panels would play a significant role in the growth of the market. The global PV panel installations surpassed the 100 gigawatt (GW) power generation mark in 2012, which is equivalent to power produced by 1GW nuclear reactor or 16 coal plants annually. Nearly 37% of the 3,826 billion kWh electricity generated in 2012 was generated from coal. Increased solar panel installations would reduce the burden on coal. Germany is currently the world leader with 7.6 GW of newly installed systems; however, it is expected that China would be the world leader by 2018 with 15% installations followed by the U.S. The most important factor driving the market growth is that, it reduces CO2 emission. Another factor driving the market growth is that, it increases the production of green energy and saves the depleting coal and natural gas reserves Therefore, governments across the globe understand the importance of promoting renewable sources of energy; therefore, are supporting the installation of solar PV panels. The government support is provided through regulations, tax rebates and feed-in-tariff plans.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key companies profiled in this report are First Solar Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd., Corporation, Solar Frontier Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Schott Solar Ag., Solar World Ag, Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd., Sun Power Corporation and Trina Solar Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY GRID TYPE

Grid-Connected Solar PV

Off-Grid Solar PV

BY TECHNOLOGY

Thin Film Solar PV

Crystalline Silicon Solar PV

Organic PV

Concentrated PV

BY END USER

Residential Solar PV

Commercial Solar PV

Government Solar PV

Utility-Scale Solar PV

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC (PV) PANELS MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC (PV) PANELS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC (PV) PANELS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

