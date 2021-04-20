In-Flight Wi-Fi Market to 2025 Technology Advancement and Future Opportunities- GoGo LLC, Honeywell International, Echostar Corporation, Kymeta Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation

In-flight Wi-Fi refers to onboard internet service provided on aircraft, which can be accessed by passengers via personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. Globally, the in-flight Wi-Fi market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer inclination towards high bandwidth applications such as on-demand video streaming, watching high definition videos and surfing media-rich web pages while travelling by flight, especially in developed regions. Also, increasing awareness regarding in-flight Wi-Fi services in developing regions across the globe as well as favorable regulations by aviation authorities for usage of personal electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets during all phases of flight are also fueling the growth of the global in-flight Wi-Fi market.

In-Flight Wi-Fi market is estimated to reach US$ 7.30 Bn by 2025. The companies are trying to bring better service with a faster speed of Wi-Fi owing to the increase in the number of air travelers and rise in passenger’s expectations. Moreover, airlines are also increasingly switching towards the better Wi-Fi services, mainly satellite-based broadband services which deliver high internet speed.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

GoGo LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Echostar Corporation, Kymeta Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Viasat Inc., Sitaonair, Thales Group, Thinkom Solutions Inc., and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

The major factor hindering the growth of the market in the current scenario accounted for high cost incurred while up gradation and maintenance of the entire Wi-Fi systems. Pertaining to the sophisticated technology, the inflight Wi-Fi system and components are relatively expensive technology and airlines have to bear a significant cost to introduce the connectivity equipment on the aircraft. This may lead to the increased cost of tickets for travelers. Currently, airlines use two types of technologies to provide internet connectivity to aircraft, namely air to ground and satellite.

Air to Ground technology is cheaper as compared to satellite technology, whereas, it functions better only when aircraft are flying across the land. The high cost of service, maintenance and up gradation is limiting the airlines to embed their aircrafts with inflight Wi-Fi technology.

