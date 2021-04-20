Industrial Robotics market Growing at Strapping CAGR to Reach Highest Revenue by 2023

The global industrial production output has plummeted in recent years. The industrial robots have witnessed sluggish demand in conventional industries such as automobiles and heavy engineering. However, increased need for automation in non-conventional areas, such as microelectronics, has fostered the industrial robotics market growth. Hence, an auxiliary channel utilizing industrial robotics has surfaced in recent years. The heavy engineering sector drives the demand for industrial robotics.

The global industrial robotics market is impacted by several factors such as usage of industrial robotics in the manufacturing industry, increased demand for automation activities in the industry, reduction in custom duties, and evolving robotics & AI industry. Furthermore, the high cost of industrial robotics solutions is a major hindrance for the industrial robotics market growth.

The report segments the industrial robotics market based on the type of robots into articulated robots, cylindrical robots, SCARA robots, Cartesian robots, and other types. Based on the end user industry, the industrial robotics market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, chemical, rubber & plastics, machinery, metals, food & beverages, precision & optics, and others.

The industrial robotics market is segmented based on functions include soldering & welding, materials handling, assembling & disassembling, painting & dispensing, milling, cutting, & processing, and others.

The global industrial robotics market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW).

The report provides the market share analysis of the industry participants. The key players have also been profiled along with company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of industrial robotics. The major market participants profiled in this report include Kuka Robotics, Denso, Fanuc, Mitsubishi, and Universal Robots.

Industrial Robotics Market Key Market Segments:

BY TYPE

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Cylindrical

Others

BY INDUSTRY

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

Machinery

Metals

Food & Beverages

Precision & Optics

Others

BY FUNCTION

Soldering and Welding

Materials Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Painting and Dispensing

Milling, Cutting and Processing

Others

