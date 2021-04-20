Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine, Rolls Royce, Raytheon Anschütz and more…
Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) Market
Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) is implied to the combination of systems which are interconnected in order to control bridge operation for increased safety and efficient bridge management. These systems are designed for vessels such as tankers, container ships, mega yachts, and others.
The study objectives are to present the Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine
Rolls Royce
Raytheon Anschütz
FURUNO Electric Shokai
NORIS Group GmbH
Consilium Marine & Safety
Kongsberg Maritime
Praxis Automation Technology
SAM Electronics
Communications Mapps
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small Ships
Medium Ships
Large Ships
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Ships
Naval Ships
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
