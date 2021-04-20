IoT Device Management Market Growth, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2023 | Advantech, Aeris, Amplia Soluciones, Cumulocity, Microsoft, Oracle, Telit Communications

The research report on IoT Device Management Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. IoT Device Management Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The growing penetration of heterogeneous smart devices and IoT sensors, mandates the critical need for reliable IoT device management platforms or solutions for device remote activation and provisioning, configuration and control, and its management. The demand for IoT devices have acquired largest market share in small and medium-sized enterprises as these devices helps in making efficient decisions in business areas. Based on services, integration services is one of the fastest growing segments due to the rising number of protocols and connectivity technologies.

Some of the key players of IoT Device Management Market:

Advantech, Aeris, Amplia Soluciones, Cumulocity, Enhanced Telecommunications, International Business Machines, Microsoft, Oracle, PTC Incorporation, Smith Micro Software, Telit Communications, Wind River, Xively, Zentri

Market Segment by Type, covers

Private Deployment Model

Public Deployment Model

Hybrid Deployment Model

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Connected Health

Networked Logistics

Intelligent Public Utilities

Intelligent Manufacturing

Other

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IoT Device Management market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall IoT Device Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IoT Device Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of IoT Device Management market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global IoT Device Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the IoT Device Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of IoT Device Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 IoT Device Management Market, By Type

Chapter 5 IoT Device Management Market, By Application

Chapter 6 IoT Device Management Market, By End User

Chapter 7 IoT Device Management Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 IoT Device Management Market Forecasts to 2018-2023

