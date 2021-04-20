Latest Research on Digital Therapeutics Market – Expected To Open Up New Growth Avenues In The Near Future 2025 market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. Factors such as, increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases, acceptance of the digital health platforms, developments performed by the market players in the countries such as India, China, Australia and others are likely to propel growth of the market.

“The global digital therapeutics market is expected to reach US$ 8,941.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 1,993.2 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.”

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases to boost market growth

Chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to report of CDC, in 2018, approximately more than 9% of the population has diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations in US. Moreover, the data also suggests that 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year in the US. Similar trends for high presence of diabetes are prevalent around other geographies of the globe that include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. For instance, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation in 2017, south-east Asia is home to approximately one-fifth (19%) of the total diabetes population worldwide. According to the report of American College of Cardiology Foundation, in 2018, Coronary heart disease (CHD) was the leading cause of deaths attributable to cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the US, which is followed by stroke (16.8%), high BP (9.4%), heart failure (HF) (9.0%), and other CVDs (17.9%). By 2035, approximately 130 million adults in the US population are projected to have some form of CVD. Thus, increasing geriatric population and related chronic diseases are expected to propel the growth of global digital therapeutics market over the forecast years.

Rising Pressure on Healthcare Providers to Reduce Healthcare Costs

Digital therapeutics help in reducing the costs associated with chronic diseases, by helping an individual or an insurance provider to keep a track of one’s health status as well as track it with the help of digital means. As per American Diabetes Association, the estimated costs of diagnosed diabetes have risen to $327 billion in 2017, including $237 billion in direct medical costs and $90 billion in reduced productivity. This cost can be managed efficiently by including digital therapeutics that are offered by providers to help manage diabetes, can help patients get assistance with disease management and overcome the logistical challenges uncovered by the investigators.

Application Insights

The digital therapeutics market by application is segmented into diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and central nervous system diseases, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, musculoskeletal diseases and others. In 2017, the diabetes segment held a largest market share of 26.6% of the digital therapeutics, by application. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes cases across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 22.0% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

The List of Companies

1. Propeller Health

2. CANARY HEALTH

3. Noom, Inc.

4. 2Morrow Inc.

5. Livongo Health

6. Proteus Digital Health

7. WellDoc, Inc.

8. Fitbit, Inc.

9. Omada Health, Inc.

10. MANGO HEALTH

Distribution Channel Insights

On the basis of distribution channel, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into patients, providers, payers, and employers. In 2017, the patients segment is expected to dominate the market based on the distribution channel contributing a share of 39.2%. This is primarily attributed to growing prevalence for the need to self-monitor as well as manage one’s health status. However, providers segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest growth rate of 21.3% during the forecast period.

DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Patients

Providers

Payers

Employers

By Geography

• North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

France

Germany

UK

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

