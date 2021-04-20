LED Engines and Drivers Market to 2025 Technology Advancement and New Growth Opportunities- Koninklijke Philips N.V, Cree, OSRAM Licht, Atmel Corporation, General Electric, Harvard Technology, On Semiconductor

LED lights, smart lighting, as well as rising demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions in various sectors including automotive, healthcare, and electronics among others are driving the growth of LED engines and drivers market globally. Furthermore, the declining price of LED is another significant factor propelling the demand for the market. Besides, issues related to power fluctuations resulting in reducing the efficiency are overcome with the LED engines and drivers integration, which will further drive the market during the forecast period.

“LED Engines and Drivers Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the LED industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of LED Engines and Drivers market with detailed market segmentation by type, LED Driver Voltage Type, LED Engine Form Factor, end-user and geography. The LED Engines and Drivers market are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cree Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Atmel Corporation, General Electric Company, Harvard Technology Ltd., On Semiconductor Corporation, LG Innotek, Sharp Corporation, and Seoul Semiconductor Co

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the LED Engines and Drivers market based on type, LED Driver Voltage Type, LED Engine Form Factor, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall LED Engines and Drivers market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the LED Engines and Drivers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the LED Engines and Drivers market in these regions.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Industry Overview

1.1 LED Engines and Drivers Market to 2025

1.1.1 Market Development

1.1.2 Terminology Definition in the Report

1.2 Products & Services Scope

1.3 Industry Chain

1.4 Industry Dynamics & Regulations

1.5 Global Market Overview

Part 2 Upstream & Production

2.1 Raw Materials / Components

2.2 Procurement Methods & Channels

2.3 Cost Structure & Manufacturing

2.4 Industry Capacity

2.5 Production Distribution by Geography

2.5.1 Production in Major Regions / Countries

2.5.2 Trade Flow Overview

Part 3 Product Segment

3.1 Introduction by Type

3.1.1 Single Eye

3.1.2 Double Eye

3.2 Market Status

Part 4 Application / End-User Segment

4.1 Introduction by Application

4.1.1 Government

4.1.2 Transportation

4.1.3 Healthcare

4.1.18

4.2 Market Status

Part 5 Regional Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 by Region

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East

5.2.6 Africa

Part 6 Market Subdivision

6.1 Regional Production

6.1.1 Production by Type

6.1.2 Production by Application

6.2 Regional Demand

6.2.1 Demand by Type

6.2.2 Demand by Application

6.2.2.18 Demand by Region

Part 7 Market Forecast

7.1 Global Forecast

7.2 Forecast by Type

7.3 Forecast by Application

7.4 Forecast by Region

Part 9 Company Competition

9.1 Market by Company

9.2 Price & Gross Margin

9.3 Competitive Environment for New Entrants

9.3.2 SWOT

Part 10 Research Conclusion

