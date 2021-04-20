Logistics Service Market Current Trends, Competitive analysis and growth Strategies to 2027

The Global Logistics Service Market revenue accounted for US$ 1,122.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,029.38 Bn by 2027.

The growing emphasis towards achieving improved operational efficiencies coupled with the rise in popularity of outsourcing logistics operations and selected supply chain process for reducing the operational costs has gained significant traction across various industries and subsequently propelling the growth for logistics service market. Moreover, the emergence of third-party logistics and fourth party logistics provider has further boosted the recent surge in demand for logistics service providers and resulting in the growth of logistics service market globally.

The Companies analyzed in the report are:

CEVA Logistics

PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK

Nippon Express

FedEx

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Large enterprises mainly outsource logistic functions that are non-core activities. Logistics services help large enterprises to distribute their different products and brands across the globe and enable rapid sales growth for the company. The large organizations across various industry verticals such as industrial manufacturing, retail aerospace, and others are focusing on adopting logistics services as it provides multiple advantages such as time-saving, cost optimization, accountability, flexibility, and reduced risks among others. Thus, the logistics service provider’s delivers a broad range of logistic solution to large enterprises in both domestic and international markets. As a result, the logistics service market is poised to offer numerous profitable business opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific logistics service market includes countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. Large manufacturing industry for automotive, semiconductors and electronics has triggered the adoption of automation and its controlling system in sectors. Rapid developments, digitalization of the economy, adequate Government support, increasing education awareness, and rising incomes of the middle class are some of the attributable factors that have ensured a smooth transition of these economies from the developing stage towards a developed stage. Government as well as industries, both play an essential role in the development of logistics service market across the region. Almost 60% of the world’s population lives in the Asia Pacific region, and many of the countries are the manufacturing hub, which further raises the growth of the respective industry in the region. Increase in the number of industries and manufacturers raise the demand for better value-added logistics service to efficiently manage supply chain starting from the supply of raw material till last mile delivery. Thus, the emerging economies in the Asian region is projected to boost the global logistic service market during the coming years.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Logistics Service Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Logistics Service Market Analysis- Global Analysis Logistics Service Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Mode Of Transportation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Logistics Providers Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Organization Size Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End-User Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Logistics Service Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

