Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market Detailed Analysis and Future Forecast 2022

Overview of Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market

Luxury plumbing fixtures are designer or high-end products connected to the plumbing system. They are used to accentuate the overall bathroom and kitchen and often indicate status. The global luxury plumbing fixtures market is expected to reach $24,646 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The luxury plumbing fixtures market growth is driven by the growth in urbanization, improvement in economic conditions and growth in disposable income, changing lifestyle and behavior of consumers, and adoption of water-efficient fixtures. In addition, untapped Asian and Africa markets are expected to spur the global luxury plumbing fixtures market. However, high cost of raw materials is likely to hamper the luxury plumbing fixtures market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The other prominent players in the market include Culnat, Natphil Inc., Water Matrix, Aquabrass, Dahl Brothers (Canada) Ltd, Fiberez Bathware, The Noble Co., Matco-Norca, Rada Mechanical Products Ltd, and Falcon Waterfree Technologies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Type

Bathroom fixtures

Bathtub

Showerhead

Toilet

Others

Kitchen fixtures

Sink

Faucet

By End Use

Residential sector

Non-residential sector

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD LUXURY PLUMBING FIXTURES MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD LUXURY PLUMBING FIXTURES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD LUXURY PLUMBING FIXTURES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

