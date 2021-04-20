Medical Supplies Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Becton, Dickinson and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Medical Supplies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Medical Supplies Market



Factors such as rising number of surgeries, increasing incidence of various diseases, growing geriatric population, and rising number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are driving the growth of the global medical supplies market. Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of various diseases, growing medical tourism industry, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

This report focuses on the global Medical Supplies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Supplies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Medtronic

Cardinal Health

Becton, Dickinson

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen

Boston Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Baxter International

Halyard Health

3m

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Diagnostic Products

Dialysis Consumables

Trauma Care Consumables

Radiation Related Consumables

Infusion Related Products

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinic

Nursing Home

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Medical Supplies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Medical Supplies development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



