Micro Irrigation Systems Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly by 2022
Overview of Micro Irrigation Systems Market
Micro irrigation systems are useful to supply water at frequent intervals above and below the soil’s surface. It is also known as low-volume irrigation and delivers water to the roots of the plants. Micro irrigation is required to make agriculture productive, generate higher farm income, increase production, and also to increase on-farm & off-farm employment.
Download Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660057/sample
Micro-irrigation systems are generally low-or medium-pressure systems that deliver water in the form of sprinkles, spray, mist, drip, and jet. Considering the rise in concerns of water scarcity, micro irrigation systems can prove to be an innovative and efficient solution as compared to the conventional irrigation practices.
The Major players reported in the market include:
The key players operating in the market are: Valmont Industries, Inc., Hunter Industries, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Nelson Irrigation, Netafim Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, T-L Irrigation Co., Rain Bird Corporation, and Rivulis Irrigation.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Micro Irrigation Systems market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY TYPE
Sprinkler Irrigation
Drip Irrigation
BY CROP TYPE
Plantation Crops
Field Crops
Orchard Crops
Others
BY APPLICATION
Small Farming
Large and Corporate Farming
Government
Others
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD MICRO IRRIGATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD MICRO IRRIGATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD MICRO IRRIGATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
Get Best Discount on this report @
https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660057/discount
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.
Contact Us:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Organization: ReportsWeb
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-646-491-9876