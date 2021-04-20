Mobile Phone Accessories Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2022 | Bose, BYD company, Plantronics, Energizer Holdings, JVC Kenwood, etc

Mobile phone accessories include software or hardware components that are not vital to the operation of a cellular telephone. Nowadays, phones have multiple functions including accessing internet, taking pictures, listening to music, storage devices, and others. People even beautify and add value to their mobile phones with the help of various mobile accessories. These include protective cases, headphones, USB cables, power banks, chargers, portable speakers, memory cards, and selfie stick. These accessories enhance the functionality of the equipment and also provide protection.

Panasonic Corporation, Senheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD company Limited, Plantronics, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., JVC Kenwood Corporation.

The major factor affecting the market is the increase in adoption of smartphones, owing to features such as providing effective connectivity to the digital world. In addition, Bluetooth wireless headphones offer numerous advantages over wired devices such as portability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility. These factors cumulatively drive the market growth and have generated a revenue of $61,370 million in 2014. The market is expected to reach $107,629 million by 2022 with a promising CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Mobile Phone Accessories Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Mobile Phone Accessories in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Segment by Type: Battery, Headphones, Portable Speakers, Charger, Memory Card, Power Bank, USB Cable & Selfie Stick.

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Segment by Distribution Chanel: Offline and Online.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Price Range: Premium, Mid, and Low.

KEY BENEFITS

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the world mobile accessories market, including current trends, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of different stakeholders involved. Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2022, which facilitate in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

