Nanomaterials Market to Register Unwavering Growth During to 2022 | Ahlstrom, Air Products and Chemicals, Arkema Group, CNano Technologies, Daiken Chemicals, etc

The world nanomaterials market is expected to reach $55,016 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 20.7% from 2016 to 2022. Nanomaterials are used in environmental monitoring and remediation due to their novel chemical and physical attributes to counteract environmental pollution which is one of the important growth driver for this market. Heavy investment in R&D activities by government organizations is expected to propel the market growth. However, extended research timelines incur high cost to companies, which restricts the growth of the market.

Nanomaterials Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Ahlstrom, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Arkema Group, CNano Technologies Ltd., Daiken Chemicals, DuPont, Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd., MKnano, Nanoco, Nanocyl S.A., NanoIntegris, Nanophase Technologies Inc., Nanosys Inc., Southern Clay Products, Inc., TDA Research, Umicore NanoMaterials.

Nanomaterials possess nanoscale dimensions ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers. They occur naturally or can be engineered with specific properties such as size, shape, surface, and chemistry. Volcanic ash and forest fibers are some of the examples of natural nanomaterials, whereas carbon nanotubes, quantum dots, and others are engineered nanomaterials. They have better strength, resistivity, conductivity, and optical absorption compared to the atoms. Relative-surface area is one of the key factors that enhance the properties of nanomaterials.

Nanomaterials Market Segment by Type: Carbon Nanotubes, Fullerenes, Graphene, Nano Titanium Dioxide, Nano Zinc Oxide, Nano Silicon Dioxide, Nano Copper Oxide, Nano Cobalt Oxide, Nano Iron Oxide, Nano Manganese Oxide, Nano Zirconium Oxide, Nano Silver, Nano Gold, Nano Nickel, Quantum Dots, Dendrimers, Nanoclay, Nanocellulose.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging dynamics of the world nanomaterials market.

In-depth analysis of the market has been done in this report based on market estimations of the key market segments for the period of 2014-2022.

The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with the analysis of major countries in these regions.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world nanomaterials market is provided in the report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2014 to 2022 in terms of revenue and volume.

Exhaustive analysis of the world nanomaterials market by type helps in understanding the trending products available for commercial usage.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Nanomaterials MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Nanomaterials MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Nanomaterials MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

