Natural Gas: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Trends, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2025
Natural Gas Market 2019
Natural gas is a naturally occurring hydrocarbon gas mixture consisting primarily of methane, but commonly including varying amounts of other higher alkanes, and sometimes a small percentage of carbon dioxide, nitrogen, hydrogen sulfide, or helium.
Global Natural Gas market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Natural Gas.
This report researches the worldwide Natural Gas Market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Natural Gas breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BG Group plc
Apache Corporation
Cheniere Energy
ConocoPhillips
Dominion Resources
Kinder Morgan
Qatar Petroleum
Sempra Energy
Veresen Inc.
Woodside Petroleum
China National Petroleum
Sinopec Group
CNOOC
Natural Gas Breakdown Data by Type
Methane
Ethane
Propane
Other
Natural Gas Breakdown Data by Application
Power Generation
Industrial Fuel
Household Fuel
Automotive Fuel
Chemical Industry
Natural Gas Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Natural Gas Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Natural Gas Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Natural Gas Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Natural Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Methane
1.4.3 Ethane
1.4.4 Propane
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Natural Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Power Generation
1.5.3 Industrial Fuel
1.5.4 Household Fuel
1.5.5 Automotive Fuel
1.5.6 Chemical Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Natural Gas Production
2.1.1 Global Natural Gas Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Natural Gas Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Natural Gas Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Natural Gas Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Natural Gas Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Natural Gas Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Natural Gas Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Natural Gas Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Natural Gas Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Natural Gas Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Natural Gas Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Natural Gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Natural Gas Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 BG Group plc
8.1.1 BG Group plc Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Natural Gas
8.1.4 Natural Gas Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Apache Corporation
8.2.1 Apache Corporation Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Natural Gas
8.2.4 Natural Gas Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Cheniere Energy
8.3.1 Cheniere Energy Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Natural Gas
8.3.4 Natural Gas Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 ConocoPhillips
8.4.1 ConocoPhillips Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Natural Gas
8.4.4 Natural Gas Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Dominion Resources
8.5.1 Dominion Resources Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Natural Gas
8.5.4 Natural Gas Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Kinder Morgan
8.6.1 Kinder Morgan Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Natural Gas
8.6.4 Natural Gas Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Qatar Petroleum
8.7.1 Qatar Petroleum Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Natural Gas
8.7.4 Natural Gas Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Sempra Energy
8.8.1 Sempra Energy Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Natural Gas
8.8.4 Natural Gas Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Veresen Inc.
8.9.1 Veresen Inc. Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Natural Gas
8.9.4 Natural Gas Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Woodside Petroleum
8.10.1 Woodside Petroleum Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Natural Gas
8.10.4 Natural Gas Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…..
