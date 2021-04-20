Nitrogen Trifluoride Market Trends, Size, Share Regional Industry, Capacity, Sales and Outlook by Top Key Players like Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., SK MATERIALS CO, LTD, FOOSUNG Group

Global Nitrogen Trifluoride Market Research Report: Information by Application (Semiconductor Chips, Flat Panel Display, Solar Cells and others) and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2024

Market Overview

Nitrogen trifluoride is a colorless, odorless, non-flammable gas, known by the chemical formula NF3. It has increasing use as an etchant in microelectronics. Nitrogen trifluoride offers several benefits over alternative cleaning agents, such as high etch rates, high selectivity, carbon-free etching, and minimal residual contamination.

Growing demand for consumer electronics is expected to fuel the nitrogen trifluoride market. Semiconductors are indispensable components in consumer electronics products where it is used for cleaning silicon wafers of semiconductors. Apart from this, Nitrogen trifluoride has etchant application in flat panel displays & solar cells. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing segment both in terms of consumption and utilization.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis comprises of North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is one of the leading region for the global nitrogen trifluoride market followed by North America and Europe. The growing consumer electronics market and semiconductors industries in Japan, China, and South Korea are driving the nitrogen trifluoride market in this region. However, rapid industrialization due to lucrative government schemes for FDI as well as digital India initiative is expected to boost the nitrogen trifluoride market in India.

Apart from this, economic growth and lifestyle changes is expected to further increase demand for consumer electronics which is further expected to expand nitrogen trifluoride market in India. North America and Europe is expected to be affected due to stringent rules and regulations by the government.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Nitrogen Trifluoride Market is segmented based on the type of packaging and application.

Based on the type of packaging, the global nitrogen trifluoride market is segmented into four types – Ton cylinder, ISO container, Bundles, and 47L cylinder. Nitrogen trifluoride manufacturers package a material into different sizes based on the customer requirement.

Based on the application, the global nitrogen trifluoride market is segmented into semiconductor, flat panel displays, and solar cells. The semiconductor chip accounted to be the largest application segment in 2016 and it expected to remain so in the forecast period. Flat panel display is expected to be the fastest growing application of nitrogen trifluoride market, owing to less power consumption and compact size. Solar cells application is expected to rise in the forecast year owing to lucrative government initiatives and rising demand for green energy.

