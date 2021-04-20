Peracetic Acid Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Peracetic Acid market status and forecast, categorizes the global Peracetic Acid market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Kemira Oyj

Solvay S.A.

Evonik Industries

Thai Peroxide

Peroxychem

SEITZ GmbH

Ecolab

Diversey

Enviro Tech Chemical Services

Loeffler Chemical Corporation

Hydrite Chemical

Acuro Organics

Airedale Chemical Company

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Solution Grade

Distilled Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper Bleaching

Water Treatment

Medical

Agriculture

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Peracetic Acid Market Research Report 2018

1 Peracetic Acid Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Peracetic Acid

1.2 Peracetic Acid Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Peracetic Acid Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Peracetic Acid Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Solution Grade

1.2.3 Distilled Grade

1.3 Global Peracetic Acid Segment by Application

1.3.1 Peracetic Acid Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Pulp & Paper Bleaching

1.3.4 Water Treatment

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Agriculture

1.4 Global Peracetic Acid Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Peracetic Acid Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Peracetic Acid (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Peracetic Acid Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global Peracetic Acid Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Peracetic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Kemira Oyj

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Peracetic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kemira Oyj Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Solvay S.A.

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Peracetic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Solvay S.A. Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Evonik Industries

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Peracetic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Evonik Industries Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Thai Peroxide

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Peracetic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Thai Peroxide Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Peroxychem

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Peracetic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Peroxychem Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 SEITZ GmbH

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Peracetic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.3 SEITZ GmbH Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

