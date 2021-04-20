Quarterly Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Key Planned and Announced Upstream Projects in Southeast Asia-Indonesia at the Forefront in Capex Spending

In Southeast Asia, more than 40 key crude oil and natural gas projects are expected to start operations by 2025. Indonesia leads with the highest number of planned projects, followed by Malaysia and Vietnam. Malaysia leads in terms of announced projects, followed by Indonesia and Vietnam. Key projects in Southeast Asia are expected to contribute up to 190 mbd to global crude production and more than 8,400 mmcfd to global gas production in 2025. Among operators, Sapura Energy Berhad, Husky-CNOOC Madura Limited and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd lead in terms of operatorship of planned and announced projects.

Scope

– Oil and gas production outlook by key countries and companies in Southeast Asia

– Planned projects count and starts by key countries and companies in the region

– Details of key planned crude and natural gas projects in Southeast Asia

– Capex and opex outlook by key countries and companies in the region.

Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables 2

1.2. List of Figures 3

2. Quarterly Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Southeast Asia 4

2.1. Key Highlights 4

2.2. Major Planned and Announced Projects Count by Country in Southeast Asia 5

2.3. Major Planned and Announced Project Starts by Country in Southeast Asia 6

2.4. Economic Metrics of Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in Southeast Asia 7

2.5. Crude Production from Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in Southeast Asia 9

2.6. Gas Production from Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in Southeast Asia 12

2.7. Major Planned and Announced Projects by Terrain and Country in Southeast Asia 16

2.8. Key Planned and Announced Crude Projects in Southeast Asia 17

2.9. Key Planned and Announced Gas Projects in Southeast Asia 18

2.10. Capex Outlook for Major Planned and Announced Projects by Country in Southeast Asia 22

2.11. Opex Outlook for Major Planned and Announced Projects by Country in Southeast Asia 24

2.12. Major Planned and Announced Projects Count by Operator in Southeast Asia 26

2.13. Crude and Condensate Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Company in Southeast Asia 27

2.14. Gas Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Company in Southeast Asia 29

2.15. Capex and Opex Outlook for Major Planned and Announced Projects by Company in Southeast Asia 31

3. Appendix 33

3.1. Abbreviations 33

3.2. Methodology 33

3.2.1. Coverage 33

3.2.2. Secondary Research 33

3.3. Contact Us 34

3.4. Disclaimer 34

