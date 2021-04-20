SEMICONDUCTOR IP MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS 2018 TO 2025
This report studies the global Semiconductor IP market status and forecast, categorizes the global Semiconductor IP market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Arm Limited
Cadence
Synopsys
Imagination Technologies
Lattice Semiconductor
CEVA
Rambus
Mentor Graphics
Ememory Technology
Sonics
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
processor IP
interface IP
memory IP
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
consumer electronics
telecom
industrial
automotive
commercial
