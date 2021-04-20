Semiconductor IP Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2018 to 2025

This report studies the global Semiconductor IP market status and forecast, categorizes the global Semiconductor IP market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Arm Limited

Cadence

Synopsys

Imagination Technologies

Lattice Semiconductor

CEVA

Rambus

Mentor Graphics

Ememory Technology

Sonics

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

processor IP

interface IP

memory IP

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

consumer electronics

telecom

industrial

automotive

commercial

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Semiconductor IP Market Research Report 2018

1 Semiconductor IP Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Semiconductor IP

1.2 Semiconductor IP Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor IP Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Semiconductor IP Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 processor IP

1.2.3 interface IP

memory IP

1.3 Global Semiconductor IP Segment by Application

1.3.1 Semiconductor IP Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 consumer electronics

1.3.3 telecom

1.3.4 industrial

1.3.5 automotive

1.3.6 commercial

1.4 Global Semiconductor IP Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Semiconductor IP Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Semiconductor IP (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Semiconductor IP Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Semiconductor IP Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…………

7 Global Semiconductor IP Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Arm Limited

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Semiconductor IP Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Arm Limited Semiconductor IP Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Cadence

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Semiconductor IP Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Cadence Semiconductor IP Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Synopsys

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Semiconductor IP Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Synopsys Semiconductor IP Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Imagination Technologies

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Semiconductor IP Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Imagination Technologies Semiconductor IP Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Lattice Semiconductor

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Semiconductor IP Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Lattice Semiconductor Semiconductor IP Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 CEVA

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Semiconductor IP Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 CEVA Semiconductor IP Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….

