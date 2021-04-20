Service Integration and Management (SIAM) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Service Integration and Management (SIAM) Market 2019
Service integration is the co-ordination of people, processes, tools & technology, data and governance across multiple suppliers, to ensure effective and efficient operations of the end-to-end service delivery to the business user.
In 2018, the global Service Integration and Management (SIAM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Service Integration and Management (SIAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Service Integration and Management (SIAM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Wipro
Atos
Accenture
CGI Group
FUJITSU
Oracle
Tata Consultancy Services
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HCL Technologies
Capgemini
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Automation Services
Implementation Services
Advisory Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom
Manufacturing
BFSI
Retail
Transportation & Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Service Integration and Management (SIAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Service Integration and Management (SIAM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
