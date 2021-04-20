Smart Homes and Buildings Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Smart Homes and Buildings Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Smart Homes and Buildings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Homes and Buildings development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Emerson Electric

Honeywell International

Siemens

Robert Bosch

Control4 Corporation

Leviton Manufacturing

United Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Energy Management

Lighting Control

HVAC Control

Safety and Security

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Government Organizations

Residential Users

Commercial Users

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Homes and Buildings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Homes and Buildings development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Homes and Buildings are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Energy Management

1.4.3 Lighting Control

1.4.4 HVAC Control

1.4.5 Safety and Security

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Government Organizations

1.5.3 Residential Users

1.5.4 Commercial Users

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size

2.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Homes and Buildings Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Homes and Buildings Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.2 Emerson Electric

12.2.1 Emerson Electric Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction

12.2.4 Emerson Electric Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

12.3 Honeywell International

12.3.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction

12.3.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.4 Siemens

12.4.1 Siemens Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction

12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.5 Robert Bosch

12.5.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction

12.5.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

12.6 Control4 Corporation

12.6.1 Control4 Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction

12.6.4 Control4 Corporation Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Control4 Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Leviton Manufacturing

12.7.1 Leviton Manufacturing Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction

12.7.4 Leviton Manufacturing Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Leviton Manufacturing Recent Development

12.8 United Technologies

12.8.1 United Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction

12.8.4 United Technologies Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 United Technologies Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

