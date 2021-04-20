Smoke Detector Market 2023 Business Research Analysis by Key Vendors – Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG

Smoke detector is a sensing device, which detects smoke by functioning as a fire indicator. They use an optical sensor to provide fire alarm or flash lights to warn about fire breakout. Smoke can be detected either optically or through physical method. Smoke detectors have a wide application in commercials, corporate buildings, residential buildings and other public places.

The demand for global smoke detectors market is expected to witness a growth, owing to its ability to provide fire protection measures. Moreover, rise in number of fire accidents contributes to the growth of the global smoke detectors market. In addition, increase in industries, such as food & beverage, industrial & automotive, and electronic, are expected to boost the global smoke detectors market growth due to wide range of fire related applications. However, the complications associated with installation of smoke detectors is expected to restrain the growth of the global smoke detectors market.

The key players operating in the global smoke detectors market are:

Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Johnson Control, Robert Bosch, Schneider Electric, SECOM CO., LTD, Protec Fire Detection Plc, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd. and Nest labs.

The global smoke detector market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user industry, and geography. On the basis of product, it is classified into optical sensor smoke detector, photoelectric smoke detector, dual sensor smoke detector and others. Based on the end-user industry, it is categorized into commercial, manufacturing, telecommunication, residential, automotive, oil & gas, and others. The geographical segmentation for global smoke detector market includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

By Products:

Optical Sensor Smoke Detector

Photoelectric Smoke Detector

Dual Sensor Smoke Detector

Others

By End-user Industry:

Commercial

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Residential

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the smoke detector market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the smoke detector market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

