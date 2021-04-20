“Smoking Tobacco in Germany, 2019″, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Danish tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

The German market for tobacco products is the largest in Western Europe. Total volumes were 108,172 tons in 2018. Smoking tobacco forms the second largest sector of the German tobacco products market with 25.2% of volumes in 2018. Sales were 27,350 tons in 2018 compared with 23,732 tons in 2008.

Get Sample Copy of This Report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2701947

Scope

– The German smoking tobacco market is dominated by FCT, which accounted for 86.8% of total consumption in tonnage terms in 2018.

– Per capita consumption stabilized over the next couple of years to stand at 313g per person in 2017, however, it has since been forecast to dip to 295g in 2018.

– Since the withdrawal of pre-portioned fine cut products following the tax changes at the end of March 2006, the smoking tobacco market has undergone changes.

– The German FCT market is led by Reemtsma, the subsidiary of Imperial Tobacco. Reemtsma has led the market since overtaking BAT in 2009, and has demonstrated steady growth since to stand above both BAT and PMI with 19.8% in 2017.

Reasons to buy

– Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

– Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning.

– The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market.

– This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes – prime intelligence for marketers.

– Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.

Companies Mentioned:

Imperial

BAT

PMI

Pöschl

JTI

HvL

Van Horsen

Santa Fé

Von Eicken

STG

Planta

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2701947