Transformer Core Market Analysis and Forecast to 2022 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Transformer cores are generally primary, secondary, or tertiary windings used to reduce current losses. The efficiency of a transformer depends on the flux linkages between the core windings. Transformer cores are of different grades, and are installed in transformers according to the transformer type and capacity.

Transformer Core Market Segment by Manufacturers:

The market for transformer core has considerably increased in the recent past, due to increase in government investment in renewable power projects coupled with the rapid industrialization and urbanization. The world transformer core market is projected to reach $8,897 million by 2022, from 2015 value of $7,123 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016 to 2022. The transformer core market is driven by the increase in urbanization, transmission, and expansion of power projects to integrate renewable sources of energy such as wind power and hydro power. Challenges faced by this industry are rapid fluctuations in raw material prices involved in the manufacturing process coupled with the regulatory barrier.

This report studies Transformer Core in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Transformer Core Market Segment by Transformer Type: Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer and Others.

