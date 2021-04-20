Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market – Global Key Players, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2018 to 2025

This report studies the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

JDA Software

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

SAP SE

BluJay

TMW Systems

Omnitracs

ORTEC

HighJump

MercuryGate

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single Sourcing

Multiple Sourcing

Hybrid Sourcing

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Research Report 2018

1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

1.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Single Sourcing

1.2.3 Multiple Sourcing

Hybrid Sourcing

1.3 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Logistics & Transport

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…………

7 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 JDA Software

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 JDA Software Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Oracle Corporation

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Oracle Corporation Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Manhattan Associates

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Manhattan Associates Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Descartes

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Descartes Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 SAP SE

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 SAP SE Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 BluJay

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 BluJay Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

