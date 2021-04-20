TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS (TMS) MARKET – GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS 2018 TO 2025
This report studies the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
JDA Software
Oracle Corporation
Manhattan Associates
Descartes
SAP SE
BluJay
TMW Systems
Omnitracs
ORTEC
HighJump
MercuryGate
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Single Sourcing
Multiple Sourcing
Hybrid Sourcing
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Commercial
Retail
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Research Report 2018
1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Transportation Management Systems (TMS)
1.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Single Sourcing
1.2.3 Multiple Sourcing
Hybrid Sourcing
1.3 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Logistics & Transport
1.3.3 Manufacturing
1.3.4 Commercial
1.3.5 Retail
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…………
7 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 JDA Software
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 JDA Software Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Oracle Corporation
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Oracle Corporation Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Manhattan Associates
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Manhattan Associates Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Descartes
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Descartes Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 SAP SE
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 SAP SE Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 BluJay
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 BluJay Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
