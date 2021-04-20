Turbocompressor Market Detailed Analysis and Future Forecast 2014-2022

Overview of Turbocompressor Market

A turbocharger, or colloquially turbo, is a turbine-driven forced induction device that increases an internal combustion engine’s efficiency and power output by forcing extra air into the combustion chamber. This improvement over a naturally aspirated engine’s power output is due to the fact that the compressor can force more airâ€”and proportionately more fuelâ€”into the combustion chamber than atmospheric pressure (and for that matter, ram air intakes) alone.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Siemens

GE Oil & Gas

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Ingersoll-Rand

Man Diesel & Turbo

Kobe Steel

Atlas Copco

Elliott Group

Howden Group

SKF

Sulzer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Turbocompressor market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Market Segment by Type, covers

Centrifugal Turbo Compressors

Axial Turbo Compressors

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Trains & Ships & Airplanes

Oil & Chemical industrial

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD TURBOCOMPRESSOR MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD TURBOCOMPRESSOR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD TURBOCOMPRESSOR MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

