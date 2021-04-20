Unconventional Gas Market Industry in 2019 by Annual Market Overview

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Unconventional Gas Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 115 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Unconventional gas is a type of natural gas resource trapped in coal beds, shale blocks, and tight sands. This gas resource is different from conventional sources in terms of reservoirs, geographical areas, and accumulation of natural gas. For the extraction of unconventional gas, different techniques are applied depending on the field and type of gas extracted. One common method is hydraulic fracturing, where a hole is drilled into the rock and large amounts of water are injected at high pressure along with sand and other chemicals to create cracks in the rock. The cracks, when opened, will free the trapped gas, allowing it to flow to the wellhead.

The Unconventional Gas market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Unconventional Gas.

This report focuses on Unconventional Gas Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Unconventional Gas Market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Royal Dutch Shell

BP

Arrow Energy

BG Group

ExxonMobil

Chesapeake Energy

Chevron

Dart Energy

Devon Energy

Unconventional Gas Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

Unconventional Gas by Type

Shale Gas

Coalbed Gas

Tight Gas

Others

Unconventional Gas by Application

Power Industry

Fuel Industry

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Unconventional Gas Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Unconventional Gas Market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Unconventional Gas Market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Unconventional Gas Market companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Unconventional Gas Market submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

