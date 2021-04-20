Vitamin D Therapy Market Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027 by Top Players Abbott , Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Merck, Torrent

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Vitamins are the group of organic compound which are essentials for the normal and healthy growth of body. Vitamin D is fat – soluble vitamin which is present in very few foods. It is produced endogenously in the human body when ultraviolet rays from sunlight strike the skin and activate vitamin D synthesis. Vitamin D helps in the process of calcium absorption in the gut and maintains adequate calcium and phosphate concentrations to enable normal mineralization of bone. Vitamin D deficiency leads to rickets, a disease in which the bone tissue doesn’t properly mineralize, leading to soft bones and skeletal deformities. But increasingly, research is revealing the importance of vitamin D in protecting against a host of health problems.

The growth of the market is mostly driven by growing awareness about vitamin D deficiency and the presence of a large target patient population. Also the rise in use of vitamin D for osteoporosis, and growing awareness of micronutrients favors the market growth. Furthermore, countries with high prevalence of under nutrition pose several growth opportunities for the vitamin D therapy market to grow.

The “Global Vitamin D Therapy Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in – depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of vitamin D therapy market with detailed market segmentation by route of administration, purchasing pattern, application and geography. The global vitamin D therapy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vitamin D therapy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global vitamin D therapy market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, purchasing pattern, and application. Based on route of administration, the market is segmented as oral and parenteral. On the basis of purchasing pattern the market is segmented into prescription drugs, over – the – counter drugs. On the basis of application the market is segmented into osteoporosis, rickets, muscle weakness, autoimmune disorders, skin diseases, and other applications.

