Work Order Management System Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast TO 2027

Global work order management system market is expected to grow from US$ 771.26 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,641.15 Mn in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2027. Work order management system market is experiencing growth all across the globe, with the increasing adoption of technologies in the manufacturing process as well as increasing competition across diverse industry verticals demanding for better customer services. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smart devices is another factor fueling the growth of the market.

Global Work Order Management System Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Astea International Inc.

2. Infor Inc.

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. IBM Corporation

5. Oracle

6. Hippo CMMS

7. ServiceMax, Inc.

8. Innovapptive Inc.

9. Coresystems AG (SAP SE)

10. eMaint Enterprises, LLC

Work Order Management System Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

