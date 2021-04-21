3D Concrete Printing Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global 3D Concrete Printing market for 2018-2023.

3D concrete printing is an innovative technology that has proved to be highly effective in the field of construction. This technology can create an architecture that can adapt better to the environment. 3D concrete printing uses an extrusion technique to deposit materials to construct a building. This process requires data preparation like any other additive manufacturing process, material preparation, and cement-based mortar. The technology holds competencies in substantially reduced construction cost, reduction in error, timely execution, flexibility in design, and better environmental impact.

In 2017, the extrusion-based technique accounted for the largest share of the 3D concrete printing market. Due to their capability to produce large-scale building components with complex geometrical structures and the usage of conventional construction materials, the extrusion-based technique has become the most widely employed 3D concrete printing technique for buildings and infrastructure.

Europe dominated the 3D concrete printing market in 2017, in terms of value. Russia contributes a major share to the European 3D concrete printing market. The rise in new residential construction activities and increase in demand for complex building structures at affordable costs are driving the demand for 3D concrete printing in the region.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that 3D Concrete Printing will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 3D Concrete Printing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

LafargeHolcim

Sika

Skanska

Ying Chuang Construction Technology

DUS

Kier Group

Foster + Partners

XtreeE

Balfour Beatty

Carillion

Cybe Construction

Centro Sviluppo Progetti

Apis Cor

Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology

Betabram

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Extrusion-based

Powder-based

Segmentation by application:

Building

Infrastructure

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 3D Concrete Printing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of 3D Concrete Printing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D Concrete Printing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Concrete Printing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of 3D Concrete Printing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

