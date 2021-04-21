Brick Carton Packaging Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2025

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Brick Carton Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Brick carton packaging is either square or rectangular in shape and is made of aluminium, paperboard or low-density polyethene. Brick carton packaging is available in a range of sizes and with or without closure. Brick carton packaging usually presents benefits such as longer shelf life, storage convenience and maximum functionality over other packaging solutions.

Snapshot:-

The Brick Carton Packaging market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Brick Carton Packaging .

This report focuses on Brick Carton Packaging Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Brick Carton Packaging Market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Mondi

Amcor

Refresco Group

Smurfit Kappa

International Paper

Tetra Pak International

Lami Packaging (Kunshan)

Nippon Paper Industries

Sealed Air

Nampak

Elopak

SIG Combibloc Obeikan

Polyoak Packaging Group

Shanghai Skylong Aseptic Package Material

Brick Carton Packaging Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

Brick Carton Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

By Material Type

Paperboard

Plastic

Aluminum

By Thickness

Less than 240 Î¼m

240 to 260 Î¼m

260 to 280 Î¼m

More than 280 Î¼m

Brick Carton Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Brick Carton Packaging Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Brick Carton Packaging Market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Brick Carton Packaging Market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Brick Carton Packaging Market companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Brick Carton Packaging Market submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

