Cosmetic Surgery Product Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period (2015-2021)

Based on procedures, the cosmetic surgery equipment market has been segmented into surgical procedures and non-surgical procedures which are further classified as liposuction, breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, nose surgery and tummy tuck among others. Rising prevalence of obese and aging population has increased the demand for abdominoplasty and liposuction along with anti-aging cosmetics and appealing treatment. This factor is anticipated to cause surgical procedures to dominate the cosmetic surgery product market during forecast period.

The cosmetic surgery product market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.9% and is anticipated to reach USD 28 Billion during 2015-2021. Factors such as increase in elderly population furthering the concern for wrinkles and related skin problems are anticipated to drive the Cosmetic Surgery Product market.

In the regional segment, North America dominates the global cosmetic surgery product market. Demand of USD 3.0 Billion in 2015 (up by annual growth rate of 7.5% from 2014), made the United States as largest cosmetic surgery product market in North America followed by Europe, making it the second largest cosmetic surgery product market in the world. Asia Pacific cosmetic surgery product market is set for a burgeoned growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, growing beauty consciousness among global population coupled with rapidly expanding aging population is expected to be a major growth driver of global cosmetic surgery product market over the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Nominal Invasive Surgeries

Growing concern for nominal invasive surgeries is major concern behind the booming of cosmetic surgery product market. With non-surgical procedures such as laser hair removal, photodynamic therapy for skin disorders such as wrinkles, spots, and textures is expected to fuel the cosmetic surgery product market. Moreover changing lifestyle, increasing social need for attractive self-image is boosting the market for surgical procedures such as breast augmentation or uplifting, abdominoplasty among others. This factor is expected to benefit the expansion of cosmetic surgery product market.

However, high cost associated with manufacturing of cosmetic products, rigorous government approvals and growing post-surgery complications related to cosmetic surgery procedures is anticipated to hinder the growth of global cosmetic surgery product market during the forecast period.

The report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of cosmetic surgery product market which includes company profiling of Allergan Inc., Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, IRIDEX Corporation, Genesis Biosystems Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Sanofi S.A. etc.The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. The report depicts detailed overview of the cosmetic surgery product market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

