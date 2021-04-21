Dermatology Drug 2018: Global Growth Drivers, In-Depth Research, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Dermatology Drug in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The classification of Dermatology Drug includes External Use, Oral and Injection, and the revenue proportion of External Use in 2015 is about 73.74%.

Dermatology Drug is widely used for Psoriasis, Skin Infections, Acne, Dermatitis and other skin diseases. Amongst these different types of skin diseases, Psoriasis was the largest revenue generating segment in 2015, and the revenue market share is about 48.04%.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer

Galderma

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Novartis

Pfizer

Merz Pharma

Valeant

LEO Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

External Use

Oral

Injection

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Psoriasis

Skin Infections

Acne

Dermatitis

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Dermatology Drug Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 External Use

1.2.2 Oral

1.2.3 Injection

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Psoriasis

1.3.2 Skin Infections

1.3.3 Acne

1.3.4 Dermatitis

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AbbVie

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 AbbVie Description

2.1.1.2 AbbVie Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 AbbVie Dermatology Drug Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Dermatology Drug Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Dermatology Drug Product Information

2.1.3 AbbVie Dermatology Drug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 AbbVie Dermatology Drug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global AbbVie Dermatology Drug Market Share in 2017

2.2 Johnson & Johnson

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Description

2.2.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Dermatology Drug Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Dermatology Drug Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Dermatology Drug Product Information

2.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Dermatology Drug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Dermatology Drug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Johnson & Johnson Dermatology Drug Market Share in 2017

2.3 Bayer

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Bayer Description

2.3.1.2 Bayer Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Bayer Dermatology Drug Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Dermatology Drug Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Dermatology Drug Product Information

2.3.3 Bayer Dermatology Drug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Bayer Dermatology Drug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Bayer Dermatology Drug Market Share in 2017

2.4 Galderma

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Galderma Description

2.4.1.2 Galderma Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Galderma Dermatology Drug Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Dermatology Drug Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Dermatology Drug Product Information

2.4.3 Galderma Dermatology Drug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Galderma Dermatology Drug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Galderma Dermatology Drug Market Share in 2017

2.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Description

2.5.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Dermatology Drug Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Dermatology Drug Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Dermatology Drug Product Information

2.5.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Dermatology Drug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Dermatology Drug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Bristol-Myers Squibb Dermatology Drug Market Share in 2017

……..CONTINUED

